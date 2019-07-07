Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|19
|2.83
|N/A
|1.84
|11.33
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|41.1%
|2.1%
Analyst Ratings
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has a consensus target price of $31, with potential upside of 31.02%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.66% and 47.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-0.67%
|10.33%
|10.68%
|4.41%
|-3.34%
|32.25%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
