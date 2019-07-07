Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 19 2.83 N/A 1.84 11.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has a consensus target price of $31, with potential upside of 31.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.66% and 47.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05% The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.