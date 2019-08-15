Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SEI Investments Company 54 5.18 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 6.5% of SEI Investments Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.