Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.