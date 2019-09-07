Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
