Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.74 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.