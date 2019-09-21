Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|14.74
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.
