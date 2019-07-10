Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.34 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares and 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Medley Management Inc.

Summary

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Medley Management Inc.