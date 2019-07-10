Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.34
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares and 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Medley Management Inc.
Summary
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Medley Management Inc.
