Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has 17.66% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.