Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.56 N/A 3.83 5.31

Demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.66% and 78.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.