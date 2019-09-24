Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.11 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 29.86% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.