Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has stronger performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
