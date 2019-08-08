Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has stronger performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.