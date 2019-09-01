Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.96 N/A 1.17 12.05

Demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.