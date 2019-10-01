Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s results

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Moelis & Company 33 -3.07 47.99M 2.29 15.91

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 144,200,721.15% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Moelis & Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Moelis & Company’s average price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 32.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.