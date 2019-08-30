Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|19.05
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Comparatively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
