Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.05 N/A 0.62 20.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Comparatively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.