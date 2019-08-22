Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.