Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
