Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 135 0.48 130.26M 13.56 10.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 96,196,735.84% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $166.8 average target price and a 13.05% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.01% and 86.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 10 of the 10 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.