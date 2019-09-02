Reviewing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

Since Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.65 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s potential upside is 32.45% and its consensus price target is $101.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.01% and 0%. Competitively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has 13.7% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.