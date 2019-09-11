Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

Since Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.88 N/A -0.11 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.05 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 24.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 69.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.