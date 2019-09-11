Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.92 N/A -0.11 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.41 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 1.43% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.