Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.92
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.41
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 1.43% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
