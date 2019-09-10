Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.90 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.94 N/A 0.70 22.06

Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.