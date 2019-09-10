Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.90
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.94
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
