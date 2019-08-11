Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.90
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
|14
|12.94
|N/A
|1.17
|12.05
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 10.74%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
|0.14%
|0.5%
|3.14%
|14.07%
|9.55%
|21.22%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.
