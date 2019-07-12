Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.79
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
