Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.79 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund