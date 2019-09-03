Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 16.04 N/A -0.11 0.00 Moelis & Company 37 2.14 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Moelis & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Moelis & Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Moelis & Company’s potential upside is 34.09% and its consensus price target is $43.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 93% respectively. Comparatively, 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Moelis & Company

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.