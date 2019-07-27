Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.59
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|-1.41%
|-2.06%
|-2.63%
|-13.16%
|-16.69%
|4.14%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.