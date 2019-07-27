Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.59 N/A -0.11 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.