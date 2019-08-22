Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.97 N/A -0.11 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.44 N/A 0.10 279.10

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 83.30% and its average target price is $39.63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 90.4%. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.