Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.84 N/A -0.11 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.78 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 30.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.