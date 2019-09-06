Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.94 N/A -0.11 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 49.8% respectively. Comparatively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.