Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 6.36%. Comparatively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
