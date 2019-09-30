Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 6.36%. Comparatively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.