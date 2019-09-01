Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.98
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.11
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.33, while its potential upside is 7.55%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
