Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.98 N/A -0.11 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.11 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.33, while its potential upside is 7.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.