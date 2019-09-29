Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 2.99 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 43.3%. Comparatively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.