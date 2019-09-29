Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|2.99
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 43.3%. Comparatively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.