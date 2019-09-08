Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.97
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|20.53
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
