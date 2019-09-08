Reviewing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s results

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.97 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 20.53 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.