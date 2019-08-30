Reviewing Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s results

Since Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.30 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.