Reviewing Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.39% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.