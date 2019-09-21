Reviewing Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.61 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.