Reviewing Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.10 N/A 1.16 10.23

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 11.20% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.03%. Insiders held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.