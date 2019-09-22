Reviewing Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.