Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.