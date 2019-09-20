Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
