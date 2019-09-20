Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.