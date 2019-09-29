Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 1.43% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
