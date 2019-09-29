Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 1.43% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.