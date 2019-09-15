Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.