Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
