Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.02 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 49.21%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.