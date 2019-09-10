Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|34.02
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 49.21%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.