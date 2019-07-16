Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.25 9.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Manning & Napier Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.