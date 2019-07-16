Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.16
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Manning & Napier Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|2.72%
|-3.28%
|1.62%
|-4.46%
|-14.51%
|16.13%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.