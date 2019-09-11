Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lazard Ltd 36 1.52 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 68.4% respectively. Competitively, Lazard Ltd has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Lazard Ltd beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.