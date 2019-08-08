Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 22.39% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.