Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 22.39% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
The competitors have a potential upside of 133.44%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
