Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Its Peers results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s peers beat Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.