Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.54 N/A 3.83 5.31

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 78.3% respectively. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has weaker performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.