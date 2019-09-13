Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.14 N/A 3.34 13.33

Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential downside of -1.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.