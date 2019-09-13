Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|42
|3.14
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential downside of -1.56%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
