Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.31
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
