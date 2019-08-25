Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.