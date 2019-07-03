Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.48
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.51
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
Competitively WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.67, with potential upside of 6.85%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 70.31% respectively. Competitively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
