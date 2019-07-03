Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.48 N/A 0.10 155.67 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.51 N/A 2.45 5.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.67, with potential upside of 6.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 70.31% respectively. Competitively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.