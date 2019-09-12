Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s results

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.76 N/A 0.38 43.37 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.92 N/A 1.09 13.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 76.1% respectively. Competitively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.