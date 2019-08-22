Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|22.31
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.24
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.