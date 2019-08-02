Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.18
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.34
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
