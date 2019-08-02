Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.18 N/A 0.38 43.37 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.